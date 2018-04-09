Lakers Sign Andre Ingram for the Rest of the Season

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Andre Ingram for the rest of the season, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Ingram averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 47 games (seven starts) for the South Bay Lakers this season, shooting a league-best 47.5 percent from three-point range. The G League’s all- time leader in three-pointers made (713) owns career G League averages of 10.2 points (.464 FG%, .461 3P%), 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 384 games.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.