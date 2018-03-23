Lakers Sign Travis Wear for the Rest of the Season

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear for the rest of the season, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Wear has averaged 4.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 10 games since signing the first of two 10-day contracts with the Lakers on March 2. Initially called up from the South Bay Lakers, the Huntington Beach native is shooting 40.0 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers roster stands at 16, including two two-way players.