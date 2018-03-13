Lakers Re-Sign Travis Wear

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear to a second 10-day contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Wear has averaged 4.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.4 minutes through five games with the Los Angeles Lakers. The UCLA product earned his first NBA Call-Up on March 2 after 33 games (29 starts) with the South Bay Lakers, where he averaged 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists, while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers roster stands at 17, including two two-way players.