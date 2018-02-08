Lakers Acquire Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye in Trade with Cleveland

EL SEGUNDO - The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Channing Frye and a top-three-protected 2018 first round draft pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr., it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Thomas appeared in 15 games (14 starts) for Cleveland this season, averaging 14.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 27.1 minutes. The two-time NBA All-Star (2015-17) owns career averages of 19.0 points (.441 FG%), 5.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 456 career games (323 starts). In 2016-17, Thomas earned All-NBA Second Team honors when he averaged a career-high 28.9 points (.463 FG%) per game.

Drafted eighth overall by New York in 2005, Frye has played in 845 career games (439 starts) for New York, Portland, Phoenix, Orlando and Cleveland, with averages of 9.0 points (.442 FG%, .387 3FG), 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. The 2016 NBA Champion appeared in 44 games (one start) for the Cavaliers this season, notching 4.8 points (.497 FG%) and 2.5 rebounds in 12.4 minutes.

Clarkson played in 273 games (138 starts) for the Lakers, averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.1 minutes. Drafted 27th overall by the Lakers in 2015, Nance Jr. appeared in 168 games (46 starts) and averaged 6.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes.