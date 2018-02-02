Thomas Bryant and Alex Caruso Named to Midseason All-NBA G League Team

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers rookie center Thomas Bryant and two-way guard Alex Caruso have been named to the Midseason All-NBA G League Team, the league announced today.

Bryant has appeared in 22 games (all starts) for South Bay on assignment, averaging 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes. Bryant has 11 games with 20 points or more this season, including four 30-point games. The rookie center out of Indiana has notched five double-doubles with South Bay and is shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

Caruso has appeared in 19 games (18 starts) with South Bay this season, averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.2 steals in 31.1 minutes. The All-NBA G League Showcase Second Team selection currently ranks fifth in the league in steals per game and has posted career-highs of 41 points, 13 assists and seven steals in his second season in the league.

NBA G League coaches, general managers and players voted on the top performers from the first half of the season from their respective conferences, based on the performances of players in games through January 21, 2018. Eligibility for players to be selected was based on having played in 50 percent of their team’s games through January 21st and being on an Active Roster.