Lakers Sign Nigel Hayes

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Nigel Hayes to a 10-day contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Hayes has appeared in 30 games (27 starts) for the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League this season, averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 35.1 minutes, while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 44.0 percent from three-point range.

A graduate of Wisconsin, Hayes averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds in 150 career games (112 starts) for the Badgers, earning First Team All-Big Ten honors in 2016.