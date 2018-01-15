Lakers Sign Gary Payton II

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Gary Payton II to a two-way contract, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Payton II appeared in 12 games (six starts) for the Milwaukee Bucks this season while averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.8 minutes. Signed to a two-way contract with the Bucks, Payton II appeared in three NBA G League games for the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have up to two players under two-way contracts on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. The Lakers roster stands at 16, with Payton II and guard Alex Caruso as two-way players.