EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have requested waivers on Vander Blue, it was announced today.

Signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers on October 18, Blue played in five games, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 assists in 9.0 minutes. The 6-5 guard appeared in 15 games (13 starts) for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 19.0 points and 5.3 assists in 34.7 minutes.

The Lakers roster stands at 15, including one Two-Way player.