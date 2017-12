EL SEGUNDO – In response to media inquiries regarding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers issue the following statement:

“This is a legal matter, stemming from an incident that occurred last season while Kentavious was a member of another NBA team. The Los Angeles Lakers are abiding by the terms of a program for Kentavious that were established for him by a court in the state of Michigan. As such, we will have no further comment at this time.”