Lakers to Host KOBELAND

To celebrate the retirement of Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant’s legendary “8” & “24” jerseys, the Lakers will host KOBELAND, a street festival to take place on Chick Hearn Court at L.A. LIVE on Monday, December 18 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Admission is free and open to the public.

The complimentary festival will feature a variety of interactive games, a Kobe-inspired Ferris Wheel, a special basketball shootout, photo opportunities, branded merchandise and a live deejay. Nike will also have a prominent presence at the festival including a Kobe “8” & “24” branded truck onsite.

Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony will take place during halftime at the Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Monday, December 18. Spectrum SportsNet will begin coverage of the pregame festivities starting at 5:30 P.M. and will air the game live at 7:30 P.M. on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes.