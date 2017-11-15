PodcastOne Sports Network and the Los Angeles Lakers Team up to Launch America's Lakers Podcast

LOS ANGELES – PodcastOne Sports Network, America’s largest all-podcast sports network and the Los Angeles Lakers have partnered to launch America’s Lakers Podcast, a weekly program hosted by actor, comedian and host of the Mohr Stories podcast, Jay Mohr. The program focuses on the latest team news, facts, statistics, player performance, and information from around the league that will appeal to NBA fans nationwide. As the only official team podcast, insider access to games, the new practice facilities and locker rooms, along with player, coach and executive interviews, will take sports fans on a ride with the team all season. The show will appeal to basketball fans across the country, with closeup analysis and player interviews spanning America’s professional basketball teams, as they take on the Lakers at home and away.

The podcast is available now, with new episodes every Wednesday, at PodcastOne.com, the PodcastOne app and Apple Podcasts.

Norman Pattiz, Founder and Executive Chairman of PodcastOne said, “When you add a great team with history, banners, an exciting new focus, and a host like Jay Mohr - who knows sports like the back of his hand, with a sense of humor that’s not easy to find - it adds up to a winning podcast. Working with Jeanie Buss and the entire Lakers organization is an absolute joy. Along with our VP of Sports and Development, Casey Jacobs, the entire PodcastOne team is excited about adding this podcast to the likes of Shaq, Dan Patrick, Rich Eisen, Steve Austin, Jim Harbaugh and three dozen other great sports podcasts. Stay tuned...there’s much more coming to the PodcastOne Sports Net.”

Tim Harris, President of Business Operations and COO of the Lakers said, “We are excited to partner with PodcastOne on the launch of America’s Lakers Podcast. PodcastOne is a leader in the podcast medium and we are thrilled to be able to provide our loyal fans, both locally and around the world, with a new and innovative way to learn more about the team and the organization.”

