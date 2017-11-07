Lakers Announce Sponsorship Renewal with MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today they will be renewing their sponsorship agreement with MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen.

MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen will remain as the Official Presenting Sponsor of the annual Los Angeles Lakers Celebrity Golf Invitational and Dinner.

The 27th Annual Lakers Celebrity Golf Invitational and Dinner presented by MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen was earlier this year on Monday, March 27th 2017 at the renowned Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Guests enjoyed a day on the course with Lakers Legends and celebrity golfers, and an evening VIP reception and awards dinner with the 2016-17 Lakers team, Head Coach Luke Walton and General Manager Rob Pelinka. It was another successful year for the invitational, which raised over $400,000 for the Lakers Youth Foundation.

“The Lakers Youth Foundation is proud to have MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen back as the Presenting Sponsor for our 28th Annual Lakers Celebrity Golf Tournament,” said Kiesha Nix, the Executive Director of the Lakers Youth Foundation. “MIR continues to be a great partner who shares the same commitment as we do in giving back to our community and making a difference where we work, serve and play.”

“MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen is exceptionally honored to extend continued support to such an outstanding organization as the Los Angeles Lakers and Lakers Youth Foundation. MIR proudly shares the same commitment to excellence in serving, representing, and giving back to the people of Los Angeles," said Roy Ziv, Vice President of Sales for MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen.

About LYF: The Los Angeles Lakers Youth Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization and the official team charity of the Los Angeles Lakers. Founded in 1992, the Foundation’s mission is to help underserved youth develop their potential by providing positive experiences and resources in education, health and wellness, and sports. The Foundation awards grants to other charities that support youth through direct services and programs in these areas. The Foundation provides thousands of Los Angeles children with access to quality programming, resources and safe places to learn and play, allowing them the opportunity to develop critical life skills and gain knowledge to pursue their dreams. To date, the Foundation has funded a school teaching garden, 15 Lakers Reading & Learning Centers and 33 basketball courts throughout Los Angeles and Hawaii.

About MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen: Family owned and operated, MIR Audio Video-Bang & Olufsen serves to provide the latest products from the best audio video lines in the world. In addition to providing the best in audio video merchandise, MIR offers custom audio video installation and automation. MIR also works directly with businesses and offers commercial installations and automation as well as supplying electronics for high entertainment events on all media platforms.