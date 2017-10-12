Lakers Sign Travis Wear

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Travis Wear, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Wear most recently was a member of the Lakers’ entry in the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, where he contributed 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists as Los Angeles won their first summer league championship. The 6-foot-10 forward played in 42 games (13 starts) for the South Bay Lakers last season, tallying 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

The Lakers training camp roster stands at 19.