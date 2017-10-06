Lakers Hire Jason Rosenfeld as Director of Basketball Analytics

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Jason Rosenfeld as Director of Basketball Analytics, it was announced today.

Rosenfeld and his basketball analytics department will work closely with the basketball operations staff, as well as the coaching and training staffs, to incorporate statistical analysis and quantitative strategy into the day-to-day operations of each front office department.

Most recently with the NBA league office, Rosenfeld was hired as the Director of Basketball Analytics in 2014 and was tasked with developing new statistics to better evaluate players (ex. hustle stats), as well as assisting teams with their analytics efforts in both business and basketball operations. Rosenfeld’s analytics department also supported rule and policy changes by the Competition Committee and Board of Governors to improve game flow, successfully advocating for a rule change to diminish deliberate fouling in 2016.

Prior to joining the league office, Rosenfeld served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons, and worked in the front office of the Yao Ming-owned Shanghai Sharks of the CBA from 2009-10.

Rosenfeld graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Statistics, while minoring in East Asian Studies, and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.