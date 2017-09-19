Lakers Sign Andrew Bogut

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed center Andrew Bogut, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Bogut played 26 games (21 starts) with Dallas and one game with Cleveland last season, tallying 2.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.6 minutes. The seven-footer has played in 671 career games (651 starts) for Milwaukee, Golden State, Dallas and Cleveland, with averages of 10.0 points (.534 FG%), 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks in 29.1 minutes.

A member of the 2015 NBA Champion Golden State Warriors, Bogut earned NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors for the 2014-15 season. Drafted first overall by the Bucks in 2005, Bogut was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 2005-06 and earned Third Team All-NBA honors in 2009-10. The University of Utah product and native Australian led the NBA in blocks in 2010-11, with 2.6 blocks per game.