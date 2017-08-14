Lakers Announce 2017-18 Schedule

EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers complete 2017-18 NBA regular season schedule was announced today. The Lakers will open the season with a home game at STAPLES Center on October 19 against the LA Clippers.

The team then leaves for a one-game road trip to Phoenix, before returning to Los Angeles for three-straight home games against New Orleans, Washington and Toronto. The Lakers will host the World Champion Golden State Warriors on November 29 and again on December 18.

Other home game highlights include the Houston Rockets December 3, the Minnesota Timberwolves Christmas night, the Oklahoma City Thunder January 3, the Boston Celtics January 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers March 11.

The Lakers take their longest road trip of the season, a five-game, 10-day trip, from January 26-February 4. Los Angeles will play 13 sets of back-to-back games, down from 16 last season. Los Angeles has its longest home stand, a nine-day, five-game stretch from January 3-11.

Los Angeles is scheduled to appear on national television a total of 35 times. The Lakers will play on NBA TV 12 times, TNT 11 times, ESPN 11 times and ABC one time.

In celebration of the release of the 2017-18 season schedule, Delta Air Lines -- the Official Airline Partner of the Lakers -- is partnering with the team to present the “TakeOff To TipOff” Sweepstakes. Lucky winners and their guests will get to travel to a dream destination of their choice to represent the Lakers on the road during the 2017- 18 regular season as part of Delta’s ongoing "Dream Up, LA" campaign. Flights, hotel, game tickets, and Lakers gear will be provided by Delta Air Lines and the Lakers. Fans can enter at Lakers.com/Delta until August 27; opportunities to win will take place throughout the season.