Lakers Statement Regarding NBA's Tampering Investigation

EL SEGUNDO – Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and the team’s outside counsel, Adam Streisand of Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP, have issued the following statements regarding the NBA’s tampering investigation:

Rob Pelinka: “We respect and accept the NBA’s decision regarding this matter. On behalf of the Los Angeles Lakers, I want to express our regret over this unfortunate incident to both our fans and the NBA.”

Adam Streisand: “The Lakers organization is pleased that this thorough investigation has been brought to a close – and we can assure the fans that the Lakers will be hyper-vigilant going forward to make sure this is never an issue again.”