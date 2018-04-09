Verizon Watch Party

Calling all Lakers fans! Verizon Wireless is hosting a Lakers Watch Party at Lucky Strike L.A Live tomorrow for the matchup against the Houston Rockets ! Starting at 5:30 p.m., come watch the Lakers take on the Houston Rockets, connect with Robert Horry and the Laker Girls, enjoy free food and drink, and stop by for a chance to win Verizon products, Lakers merchandise, an exclusive Lakers experience, and more! Free for VerizonUp members to attend, or sign up at the door. We’ll see you there!

Date: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Time: 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Location: Lucky Strike LA Live

Cost: Free for VerizonUp members

Additional Details