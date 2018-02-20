Friday Night Live - February 23

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018

Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Lakers Legend: Robert Horry

Location: Chick Hearn Court (Directly Across from STAPLES Center)

Cost: Free

Additional Details

Photo Op with Larry O'Brien Trophy

Laker Girls Autographs

Photos and Autographs from the Lakers Legend, Robert Horry

Toyota Booth

710 ESPNLA live remote (Marcellus and Kelvin show from 3pm - 6pm)

Fun games and prizes

