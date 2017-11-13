American Express Meet and Greet

Lakers Fans, if you are an American Express ® Card Member with a ticket to the game on Friday, November 17, you are invited to check-in outside the STAR Plaza VIP Entrance from 6:15PM-7:45PM to attend an exclusive pre-game meet and greet with Lakers Legend Robert Horry on the City View Terrace, courtesy of American Express!

Date: Friday, November 17

Time: 6:00pm – 7:45pm

Location: City View Terrace (STAPLES Center)

Who Can Attend: Anyone with a Lakers game ticket for 11/17/17 and a valid American Express Card

Additional Details: