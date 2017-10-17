Friday Night Live - November 3rd

Posted: Oct 17, 2017

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017
Time: 4:00pm - 7:00pm
Lakers Legend: AC Green
Location: Chick Hearn Court (Directly Across from STAPLES Center)
Cost: Free

Additional Details

  • Photo Op with Larry O'Brien Trophy
  • Laker Girls Autographs
  • Photos and Autographs from the Lakers Legend, AC Green
  • Budweiser Beer Garden
  • Toyota Booth
  • 710 ESPNLA live remote (Marcellus and Kelvin show from 3pm - 6pm)
  • Fun games and prizes

*Dates subject to change or cancellation. More information will be available the week prior to each Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser.

*Future Friday Night Live Presented by Budweiser dates for this season are scheduled on 1/19 and 2/23.

