2017-18 Lakers Schedule Breakdown: November

The Lakers will be tested early in November, as the second week of the month includes a road trip to three Eastern Conference contenders: Boston, Washington and Milwaukee.

However, they will then receive a fortnight of softer scheduling, as the next six games will be against non-playoff opponents, giving the purple and gold a nice stretch to potentially make a run.

November will also be a good time to see how Lonzo Ball fares against his draft-class competition, as the Lakers will face each of his fellow top-five draft picks.

Plus, the purple and gold will get in one last game at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center on Nov. 11, as the Bucks will move into a new arena next year.

November

Games: 14

Home: 7

Away: 7

Playoff Opponents: 7

National TV Games: 6

Back-to-Backs: 3

Home Opponents: Brooklyn, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Golden State

Road Destinations: Portland, Boston, Washington, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Sacramento, Clippers

Key Matchups

Nov. 3 vs. Brooklyn (7:30 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes)

Look for D’Angelo Russell to be on a mission as he returns to face the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since being traded over the offseason. On the other side of the court, Brook Lopez — the Nets’ all-time leading scorer — will also battle his former team for the first time.

It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 in a clash between two of the NBA’s point guards of the future. Philadelphia traded up to draft Markelle Fultz (not pictured) with the first-overall pick, while the Lakers took Lonzo Ball with the next selection. The two will go head-to-head for the first time since Ball won their lone battle in college.The defending champs will be in town for the first time this season, and the Warriors certainly won’t be overlooking the Lakers this time. Over the last three years, Golden State has amassed an unparalleled 207-39 regular-season record, but the Lakers have successfully defended home court from their Bay Area foes in each season.