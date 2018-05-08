Lakers Draft Workouts: May 9, 2018

Owners of the 25th and 47th picks in the NBA Draft, the Lakers have begun working out college and international prospects ahead of selection day on June 21.

On Wednesday, six more players auditioned for the purple and gold at the UCLA Health Training Center.

DJ Hogg (F, 6’8”, 215, Texas A&M)

A sizable player on the wing, Hogg is looking to carve out a spot in the NBA for his substantial frame.

He averaged 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies last season, and was particularly good from deep. His two 3-point makes per game led the team, and he did so on an efficient 37.8 percent clip.

Cody Martin (F, 6’7”, 210, Nevada)

The reigning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year brought it on both sides of the floor in Reno.

He ranked second in the conference in both assists (4.7) and steals (1.7), while also serving up the fourth-most blocks (1.5). Though his shooting range was limited, he also averaged 15.7 points on 51.6 percent from the floor.

Chimezie Metu (F, 6’10”, 220, USC)

An excellent athlete with potential as an NBA rim protector, Metu constantly sent back shots for the Trojans, ranking among the Pac-12’s top seven in blocks for all three years at USC.

The Lawndale native also averaged 15.7 points last year while placing sixth in his league in rebounds (7.4).

“Just being able to guard (positions) one through five,” Metu said of what he wants to show teams during his workouts. “Switch on pick-and-rolls, out on the perimeter guard smaller guys. At SC I didn’t really shoot a lot of 3’s. I think today I showed I can knock down jumpers consistently.”

Shake Milton (G, 6’6”, 205, SMU)

A combo guard with plenty of size, Milton was a reliable shooter and playmaker for the Mustangs.

He led his school in both points (18.0) and assists (4.4) last season, and was devastating from downtown, averaging 2.5 3-pointers on a toasty 43.4 percentage.

“The way the NBA game is moving nowadays, it’s pretty much positionless basketball,” Milton said. “As long as you’re out there, have a high IQ for the game and know how to play, I feel like you have a spot.”

Allonzo Trier (G, 6’5”, 205, Arizona)

It’s easy to see why Trier earned a spot alongside Metu on the All-Pac-12 First Team.

He scorched for the Wildcats last season, putting up the Pac-12’s fifth-most points (18.1) on its seventh-best field goal percentage (49.9), while heading to the foul line 5.6 times per game.

Lindell Wigginton (G, 6’2”, 185, Iowa State)

A score-first point guard, Wigginton ranked fifth in the Big 12 in scoring with 16.7 points per game.

He was always a threat to hit from long distance, shooting 40.1 percent on 3’s and making an average of 2.2.