2018 Player Capsule: Alex Caruso

Season Summary

What started as a Summer League invite turned into a two-way contract and even a handful of starts for Alex Caruso.

The 24-year-old had a much larger NBA role than most of his two-way peers across the league, appearing in 37 games for the Lakers, averaging 3.6 points and 2.0 assists.

He often ran the Lakers’ second-unit offense, and proved himself a better passer than his assists numbers would suggest.

Caruso was also an opportunistic defender who loved playing the passing lanes. In fact, with the South Bay Lakers he was voted runner-up for G League Defensive Player of the Year.

Caruso was named Second Team All-G League after ranking ninth in the league in both assists (7.7) and steals (2.0) with South Bay.

Alex Caruso gets to the rim and throws down the two-handed slam #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/I47sByCZg5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2018

By the Numbers

15: Points scored in the season finale against the LA Clippers. He set his young career-high in both scoring and rebounds (seven).

41: Points scored in the G League against Sioux Falls on Dec. 8. He also had 12 assists and eight rebounds.

70.0: Percentage shot in the restricted area by Caruso, who his an excellent cutter.

Nice pass by Caruso to Bryant who finishes with a slam #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/FjAib3tgVe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 12, 2018

What’s Next

Caruso has another year on his two-way contract, and will look to carve out a role with the Lakers.

Part of his development will hinge on his ability to hit shots from the perimeter.

He shot just 30.2 percent on 3-pointers in the NBA this season, but a robust 38.7 percent in the G League. Becoming a threat from outside will be crucial to his quest to cement himself in the NBA.