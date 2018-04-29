2018 Player Capsule: Tyler Ennis

Season Summary

Tyler Ennis spent much of the season serving as the Lakers’ second-unit point guard, averaging 4.1 points and 1.9 assists.

The second-year Laker’s role tended to fluctuate, as he also made a handful of starts when Lonzo Ball went down and was relegated to the bench to give point guard minutes to Brandon Ingram and Alex Caruso.

Ennis’ production was similar to what he provided the Lakers’ the year before. The main difference was his trouble from the perimeter, as his 3-point percentage dropped from 38.6 to 25.0.

Lakers had their best stretch last night when Tyler Ennis was running the offense.



He wasn't nearly as effective off the ball, but the 23-year-old did a nice job of getting guys open looks, attacking the paint and pushing the pace. pic.twitter.com/iwklFTP2g5 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 2, 2018

By the Numbers

4.63: Miles per hour averaged on the court — the fastest speed on the team.

11: Starts made by Ennis, who only started 10 games in his first three seasons.

20: Points scored in an overtime loss to Houston on Dec. 31. He also had a season-high 11 assists.

With Lonzo Ball out, it was good to see how aggressively Tyler Ennis attacked the paint.



7 layups (toward 20 points) and 4 assists (of 11) on drive-and-kicks and pick-and-rolls.



Slashing playmaking key for Lakers, whether it's from Ennis, Ingram or Clarkson. pic.twitter.com/cBYx8yonxU — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) January 1, 2018

What’s Next

Ennis has been on four teams in four seasons and is looking to find himself a more permanent situation in the NBA.

The former 18th-overall pick is still just 23 years old and has plenty of development ahead of him.