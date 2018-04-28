(Erica Martin/Lakers.com)

2018 Player Capsule: Gary Payton II

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Apr 28, 2018

Season Summary
Gary Payton II didn’t get a ton of run with the Lakers, appearing in 11 games and scoring fewer than five points in 10 of them.

But he saved some fireworks for the end of the season.

The 25-year-old flashed his potential in the Lakers’ season finale, dropping 25 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the LA Clippers, while shooting 11-of-19 on the way.

An explosive athlete, he was also the best player during the South Bay Lakers’ three-game playoff run, averaging 25.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Payton consistently showed off his trademark slashing and defensive abilities with South Bay, ranking ninth in the G League in steals (1.9) while also averaging 17.2 points and 4.9 assists.

By the Numbers
11: Games played for the Milwaukee Bucks before joining the Lakers

23.3: Three-point percentage shot for South Bay, hitting just 14-of-60.

64.6: Percentage shot in the restricted area, where he thrived most in the G League.

What’s Next
Payton will continue his quest to prove that he is worthy of a spot in the NBA.

While his outside shooting and playmaking are areas for improvement, Payton has superior athleticism, setting the groundwork for an unorthodox point guard that can potentially clean the glass, attack the rim and defend.

Shot Chart

