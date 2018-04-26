2018 Player Capsule: Andre Ingram

Season Summary

Andre Ingram’s season was only two games long, but he was one of the biggest stories in the NBA.

After a decade of grinding away in the G League, the 32-year-old finally received his long-awaited NBA call-up, and he took full advantage.

He scored 19 points in his debut — hitting each of his first five shots — and received “MVP!” chants from the STAPLES Center crowd along the way.

Ingram then turned to facilitator mode for the Lakers’ season finale. He handed out a team-high six assists, as the purple and gold ended the year by thumping the LA Clippers.

Andre Ingram let it fly in his NBA debut, finishing with 19 points on a 4-5 shooting clip from behind the arc. pic.twitter.com/rdRXUor667 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 11, 2018

By the Numbers

47.5: Three-point percentage in the G League this season, which led all players.

384: Games played in the G League before getting his call-up.

713: Three-pointers hit in his G League career — 176 more than the next-closest player.

Just the possession that the Lakers needed after a slow start.



Josh Hart beats DeAndre for the loose rebound, and some ball movement leads to a triple from (who else?) Andre Ingram. pic.twitter.com/A5Njg059qD — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) April 12, 2018

What’s Next

Ingram is looking to continue riding his wave into a more permanent residence in the NBA.

He will likely warrant a look from some team at this year’s Summer League, where he would surely be one of the older players on the floor.

With elite shooting, a quick release and good passing instincts, Ingram has a skill set that fits the modern NBA. Time will tell if those talents will land him on a team next year.