2018 Player Capsule: Brook Lopez

by Joey Ramirez
Digital Reporter
Posted: Apr 25, 2018

Season Summary
One one end of the floor, this was as turbulent a season as Brook Lopez has played. On the other side, he provided exactly what the Lakers needed.

With coach Luke Walton wanting to play fast-paced, small-ball lineups, Lopez averaged career-lows in minutes (23.4) and points (13.0).

However, the Lakers featured him much more after the All-Star break, running much of the offense through his trademark post-ups.

Lopez averaged just 11.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting before the break, but 15.4 on 51.5 percent after.

He was also valuable to the Lakers’ spacing, averaging 1.5 3-pointers on a healthy 34.5 percent clip.

And Lopez was essential to the Lakers’ one-year jump from last in the NBA in defensive efficiency to 12th.

He anchored the defense as the best rim protector on the roster. Few players were as active on that side of the ball as Lopez, who contested the sixth-most shots in the league (12.6).

By the Numbers
30.8: Percentage opponents shot on post-ups against Lopez, which was the second-best defensive mark in the league.

34: Season-high points scored against Brooklyn on Nov. 3. He also had six 3-pointers and 10 rebounds in his first game against his former team.

60.2: Percentage shot on drives, which led the team and was best among centers.

What’s Next
Lopez enters the 2018 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

A lifelong Lakers fan, Lopez has expressed interest in returning to the team if the situation is right.

At 30 years old, Lopez is heading into his 11th NBA season. At his exit interview, he said that he thinks “my best basketball is still ahead of me.”

Shot Chart

