2018 Player Capsule: Brook Lopez

Season Summary

One one end of the floor, this was as turbulent a season as Brook Lopez has played. On the other side, he provided exactly what the Lakers needed.

With coach Luke Walton wanting to play fast-paced, small-ball lineups, Lopez averaged career-lows in minutes (23.4) and points (13.0).

However, the Lakers featured him much more after the All-Star break, running much of the offense through his trademark post-ups.

Brook Lopez ate Karl-Anthony Towns’ lunch in the beginning of this game.



Hit 5 shots on him in the first 6 minutes, mostly in the post.



15 quick points for Brook. pic.twitter.com/FBLgFL69De — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) April 7, 2018

Lopez averaged just 11.8 points on 43.6 percent shooting before the break, but 15.4 on 51.5 percent after.

He was also valuable to the Lakers’ spacing, averaging 1.5 3-pointers on a healthy 34.5 percent clip.

And Lopez was essential to the Lakers’ one-year jump from last in the NBA in defensive efficiency to 12th.

He anchored the defense as the best rim protector on the roster. Few players were as active on that side of the ball as Lopez, who contested the sixth-most shots in the league (12.6).

Tonight's hustle stats favored Brook Lopez, who was credited with 15 contested shots, 6 screen assists and 5 box outs — all of which were team-highs. pic.twitter.com/omJnT7Mbk2 — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) February 25, 2018

By the Numbers

30.8: Percentage opponents shot on post-ups against Lopez, which was the second-best defensive mark in the league.

34: Season-high points scored against Brooklyn on Nov. 3. He also had six 3-pointers and 10 rebounds in his first game against his former team.

60.2: Percentage shot on drives, which led the team and was best among centers.

Brook Lopez is quietly excellent at attacking close outs.



He leads the Lakers and is 3rd among centers in FG% on drives (57.6%).



How many times have we seen him saunter his way to a dunk with his herky-jerky, stuck-in-first-gear drives? pic.twitter.com/22xQx8lw9h — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 6, 2018

What’s Next

Lopez enters the 2018 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

A lifelong Lakers fan, Lopez has expressed interest in returning to the team if the situation is right.

At 30 years old, Lopez is heading into his 11th NBA season. At his exit interview, he said that he thinks “my best basketball is still ahead of me.”