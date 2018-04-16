2018 Player Capsule: Channing Frye

Season Summary

After spending most of the last three seasons with Cleveland, Channing Frye made his way out to L.A. via a trade deadline deal.

Playing for his old college teammate, Luke Walton, Frye seamlessly mixed into the team’s culture, constantly razzing the young guys in person and on social media.

Unfortunately for Frye, he didn’t have much time to connect with his fellow Lakers on the court. An emergency appendectomy sidelined Frye for most of his L.A. tenure, and he appeared in only nine games for the purple and gold.

The 11-year veteran averaged 16.7 minutes for the Lakers, providing 5.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.5 percent from the field.

By the Numbers

1.53: Points scored by Frye per spot-up possession. Though in a small sample size (10-of-18), he was a knockdown shooter on spot-up 3-pointers.

17: Games missed due to his appendectomy.

19: Points scored against San Antonio on April 4. Frye went 8-of-9 from the field as the Lakers swept the Spurs.

Channing Frye had himself a night as he poured in 19 points in 26 minutes off the bench in tonight's #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/cCA6huOcsB — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 5, 2018

What’s Next

Frye is a free agent this summer and said he is planning to be patient with his selection of a new team.

The 34-year-old is aware that he is a backup, “emergency, break the glass” kind of player at this point in his career. Yet his skill set as a stretch big gives him added value in the modern, 3-point-happy NBA.

Year 13 done. It has been full of crazy ups n downs, but i couldn’t have been happier to have had the honor of being a Laker! — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) April 12, 2018