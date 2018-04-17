2018 Player Capsule: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Season Summary

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided the shooting and defense that was expected when the Lakers inked him to a one-year contract.

He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent on 3-pointers — both of which were career-highs — and was one of the Lakers’ best players post-All-Star Break.

During that last leg of the season, he hit 42.3 percent of his 3-point attempts (63-of-149), which was the NBA’s fifth-best clip among those who attempted at least 125 triples.

Nice play to create an open look for the hot hand.



Lakers have KCP create confusion by screening the man guarding the inbounds pass.



Two guys follow Randle into the paint and Lopez sets a screen to seal a wide-open look for KCP’s 4th trey of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/6tNLhBlidi — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 23, 2018

He also unexpectedly led the Lakers’ rebounding charge once Josh Hart went down due to injury.

Caldwell-Pope — who never averaged even four boards in his first four seasons — finished the season grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game. Only Jimmy Butler (5.3) had more among shooting guards.

KCP was also a efficient attacking the rim, shooting 66.7 percent in the restricted area.

On the other side of the court, his active off-ball defense and reliable man-to-man coverage was key to the Lakers making the jump from 30th in defensive efficiency last year to 12th this season.

By the Numbers

34: Points scored in a win over Sacramento on Feb. 24. Caldwell-Pope knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers on 14 attempts.

40.1: Percentage shot on spot-up shots. KCP averaged 1.11 points per spot-up possession, ranking in the NBA’s 78th percentile.

156: Shot attempts when coming off a screen. No other Laker took even 100 such shots.

Lakers have been especially creative with KCP lately.



This play's a beaut with all four teammates setting a screen for him.



KCP's last 3 weeks: 17.0 pts, 3.0 3PM, 44.3 3P%



: https://t.co/4FIpZLP4hH pic.twitter.com/eomwvTKrno — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 12, 2017

What’s Next

Having signed just a one-year deal, Caldwell-Pope enters the 2018 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

At just 25 years old, the former eighth-overall pick has yet to reach the prime years of his career.

In his exit interview with the Lakers’ front office, President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson told Caldwell-Pope that he should spend the offseason working on his free throws, setting a goal at 80 percent. KCP hit 78.9 percent from the stripe this year.