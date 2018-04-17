(Erica Martin/Lakers.com)
2018 Player Capsule: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Season Summary
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope provided the shooting and defense that was expected when the Lakers inked him to a one-year contract.
He shot 42.6 percent from the field and 38.3 percent on 3-pointers — both of which were career-highs — and was one of the Lakers’ best players post-All-Star Break.
During that last leg of the season, he hit 42.3 percent of his 3-point attempts (63-of-149), which was the NBA’s fifth-best clip among those who attempted at least 125 triples.
Nice play to create an open look for the hot hand.— Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 23, 2018
Lakers have KCP create confusion by screening the man guarding the inbounds pass.
Two guys follow Randle into the paint and Lopez sets a screen to seal a wide-open look for KCP’s 4th trey of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/6tNLhBlidi
He also unexpectedly led the Lakers’ rebounding charge once Josh Hart went down due to injury.
Caldwell-Pope — who never averaged even four boards in his first four seasons — finished the season grabbing 5.2 rebounds per game. Only Jimmy Butler (5.3) had more among shooting guards.
KCP was also a efficient attacking the rim, shooting 66.7 percent in the restricted area.
On the other side of the court, his active off-ball defense and reliable man-to-man coverage was key to the Lakers making the jump from 30th in defensive efficiency last year to 12th this season.
Steal and slam by KCP #LakeShow (: @SpectrumSN, @spectdeportes & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/G6MpvotcvB— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2018
By the Numbers
34: Points scored in a win over Sacramento on Feb. 24. Caldwell-Pope knocked down a career-high eight 3-pointers on 14 attempts.
40.1: Percentage shot on spot-up shots. KCP averaged 1.11 points per spot-up possession, ranking in the NBA’s 78th percentile.
156: Shot attempts when coming off a screen. No other Laker took even 100 such shots.
Lakers have been especially creative with KCP lately.— Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) December 12, 2017
This play's a beaut with all four teammates setting a screen for him.
KCP's last 3 weeks: 17.0 pts, 3.0 3PM, 44.3 3P%
: https://t.co/4FIpZLP4hH pic.twitter.com/eomwvTKrno
What’s Next
Having signed just a one-year deal, Caldwell-Pope enters the 2018 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.
At just 25 years old, the former eighth-overall pick has yet to reach the prime years of his career.
In his exit interview with the Lakers’ front office, President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson told Caldwell-Pope that he should spend the offseason working on his free throws, setting a goal at 80 percent. KCP hit 78.9 percent from the stripe this year.
Shot Chart