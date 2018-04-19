2018 Player Capsule: Ivica Zubac

Season Summary

Ivica Zubac spent the majority of the season waiting for his opportunity, as the Lakers’ center rotation was packed by traditional five-men (Brook Lopez and Andrew Bogut) as well as small-ball options (Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.).

As such, he did not gain a spot in the rotation until Bogut was waived and Nance was traded.

When he did hit the floor, he was a solid contributor on the offensive glass and scored many of his points on put-back layups and dunks.

Zubac snags the rebound and slams it home to finish the quarter!

However, he averaged just 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds on the season, down from 7.5 and 4.2 when given more opportunities last year.

Still, Zubac did get plenty of run with the South Bay Lakers, leading the team in both scoring (21.7) and rebounding (9.7).

He also ranked sixth in the G League in blocks (2.2) and eighth in field goal percentage (61.0).

By the Numbers

8: Both shots attempted and made against Minnesota on Feb. 15. He finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, each of which was his season-high.

110: Shots taken in the paint. Zubac only tried 12 attempts from outside of the key, going just 2-of-11 from mid-range plus a missed 3-pointer.

410: Minutes played by Zubac this season — 199 fewer than his rookie year.

Ivica Zubac played his best game of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds, hitting all 8 of his shots from the field.

What’s Next

Zubac was told by the Lakers’ front office that he will need to work on his body over the offseason, particularly in order to increase his strength and quickness.

With the Lakers committed to playing at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, mobility will be crucial for Zubac’s development.

At his exit interview, he accepted responsibility for not being fully physically prepared for last season, and proclaimed his commitment to avoiding a repeat of that mistake.