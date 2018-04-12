2018 Exit Interviews: Josh Hart

Josh Hart surprised many by outplaying his status as the No. 30 pick in the NBA draft.

Hart — who ended the season with four straight games of 20-plus points — provided shooting, defense and more for the Lakers. He led the team by hitting 39.6 percent from deep and was tasked with guarding some of the most impressive players in the league.

Below is a summary of his exit interview.

Streaming Live: Josh Hart sits down for his 2017-18 exit interview. https://t.co/ocsDdegwkT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 12, 2018

- Hart started out without much of a role within the rotation, but as the season went along it became clear that he was a part of the young core. The delayed appreciation for his game doesn’t bother Hart.

“I just go out and do my job. That’s the biggest thing. I’ve done that since I was in high school. I wasn’t the most talked about or recruited player. I just do what I’m supposed to do.”

- In fact, Hart spent a couple games in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. But he chose to use that experience as an opportunity to develop a rhythm instead of wallowing: “I didn’t look at that like, “time to feel sorry for myself.”

- Hart had a scorching end to the season, but he has already completely put the 2017-18 campaign in the past.

“Now it’s time to show them how much better Ive gotten form yesterday to the start of training camp. ... It’s time to show these guys it wasn’t a fluke. I can help this team get tot he playoffs.”

- Hart is an excellent 3-point shooter and defender, but he doesn’t want to be considered a “3 and D” player. He pointed out his ability to handle the ball a bit and finish fast-breaks, while remembering advice given by his college coach, Jay Wright.

“Don’t let anyone put a label on you. Don’t let anybody call you ‘just a 3 and D guy.’”

- Hart was open to playing for this year’s Summer League team. “Summer League would be a great place to showcase what you’ve been working on all season.”

"Thank you so much for all your support and love this year" pic.twitter.com/ouuORFuErl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 13, 2018