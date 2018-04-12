2018 Exit Interviews: Ivica Zubac

Ivica Zubac finished his second season in the NBA with averages of 3.7 points on 52.9 percent FG’s and 2.9 rebounds in 9.5 minutes per game in 43 appearances, and 5.6 points plus 6.0 boards and 1.0 blocks in April, when his playing time went up to 18.9 minutes per game.

He also played 14 games for the South Bay Lakers, and led the team in scoring and rebounding with 21.7 points and 9.1 boards, plus 2.2 blocks per game on 61.0 percent FG’s.

Below is a summary of his exit interview:

Streaming Live: Follow along as Ivica Zubac speaks to the media at his exit interview. https://t.co/t6r7AHs0FA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 13, 2018

On his meeting: “They just told me the things I gotta work on most this summer. Mostly my body. Getting stronger, getting quicker. They said I improved a lot in those areas, but there is still a lot of area for improvement and that’s going to be my biggest focus this summer.”

Zubac said he was “a little bit” disappointed with the opportunity to play, but noted that the Lakers got some big guys through trades and signed some guys, and he was one of the youngest guys. “That’s just how it goes. I was working hard, waiting for my opportunity. At the end of the year I got into the rotation and am pretty happy with how I played.”

Zubac said he takes “a lot” of responsibility that he didn’t get prepared like he wanted to, that he could have been better heading into the season. “It was my first summer in the NBA, and now I know the thing I have to work on. How to get prepared. I’m more experienced now and have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

On shooting the three given the current NBA: “I’ve been working on my 3-point shot for the whole year, but never really got a chance to throw it off in the games. I was always trying to get in the paint and get the easiest shots I can. I’m going to be working on it again all summer, and hopefully I get a bigger chance and will start shooting threes.

He said his time with the South Bay Lakers helped a lot with his development and conditioning, and just to stay ready for the Lakers. “It helps you a lot for your confidence. When you’re not getting minutes, you’re doubting every shot you take.”

