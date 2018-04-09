Lakers vs. Rockets: 3 Things to Know (4/10/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers close out their home schedule against the Houston Rockets.

1) Hart has answered the call

With Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Isaiah Thomas all injured during the Lakers’ last two games, rookie Josh Hart has shouldered the offense.

The 22-year-old has scored 20-plus points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. During this small sample, he has shot 16-of-30 on his way to 45 points.

Most of Hart’s damage has been done through his usual diet of layups and 3-pointers. He has been particularly effective at getting to the rim and finishing or drawing free throws.

He has also mixed in a few mid-range jumpers, which is a good sign considering that has been one of his areas of weakness this year.

Kuzma and Ball are both considered questionable for this matchup, but Hart should be ready to roll either way.

2) It’s Dre’s Day

He might be the last guy in the Lakers’ rotation, but all eyes will be on Andre Ingram when he takes the floor in purple and gold.

A 32-year-old who has spent a decade in the G League, Ingram’s NBA dream came true on Monday when the Lakers signed him for the final two games of the season.

When coach Luke Walton visited Ingram during his contract signing (see below video), he told the South Bay Lakers standout that he will be getting an opportunity to play, given the Lakers’ injured rotation and the season ending on a back-to-back.

The two-guard will look to bring some of his elite shooting to the next level. Ingram is the G League’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers and 3-point percentage.

Despite being 11 years into his professional career, his shot hasn’t wavered, as Ingram’s 47.5 percent clip from deep this year led the entire league for the third time in his career.

3) Houston is thinking title or bust

While Golden State entered the season as the unanimous championship favorite, the Rockets have made their case as spoiler by steamrolling the regular season.

Houston has won an absurd 30 of its last 33 games, and much of that has to do with the wizardry of James Harden, who has cemented himself as MVP favorite.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they have been on the other end of three of Harden’s shows. No player has averaged more points against the purple and gold this season than Harden, who has put up 42.3 points, 9.7 assists and 13.3 made free throws versus L.A.

Harden certainly hasn’t been doing it alone. Chris Paul remains one of the league’s best with the ball in his hands, while Clint Capela has morphed into one of the elite rolling, rebounding big men.

The only true surprise has been how much the Rockets’ defense has caught up to their high-octane offense.

During the aforementioned 30-3 run, Houston (which has significantly slowed its pace) is allowing just 100.5 points per game — second in the NBA — and winning its games by an average of 10.4 points.

We’ll have to see how much the Rockets, who have already clinched the Western Conference’s top seed, play their main rotation in this contest.

Injury Report

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained left ankle) are questionable. Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Rockets: Eric Gordon (left ankle soreness) is probable. Ryan Anderson (left ankle sprain) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes in L.A. TNT nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Black City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

