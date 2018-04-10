Players from Around the NBA React to Andre Ingram’s Debut

Most around the NBA probably didn't know who Andre Ingram was before this week. Now, nobody can forget him.

The 32-year-old finally reached his NBA dream on Tuesday, debuting for the Lakers after a decade of grinding away in the G League.

But Ingram did more than just show up, instead dropping 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting with three blocks.

The rest of the league was taken by Ingram's inspiring story and Hollywood moment, as everyone from Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma to Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul just had to weigh in on his night.