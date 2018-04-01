Lakers at Kings: 3 Things to Know (4/1/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers host the Sacramento Kings.

1) Injuries have the Lakers looking for the point

Lonzo Ball will likely miss his second straight game due to a knee contusion. His backup, Isaiah Thomas, is out for the season after hip surgery. Small-forward-turned-fill-in-point-guard Brandon Ingram is out with concussion-like symptoms.

The Lakers are in desperate need of playmakers heading into his game.

Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis are the lone healthy point guards on the roster, so one will likely start while the other runs the second unit. Caruso is coming off an effective game against Milwaukee that saw him direct the Lakers’ 14-point fourth quarter comeback before falling in overtime.

The injured trio of Ball, Thomas and Ingram represents the Lakers’ top three players in terms of assists per game. Fourth is power forward Julius Randle, who hands out 2.5 dimes on average.

That may not seem like a ton, but the Lakers will need all the distribution they can get. In addition to Randle, Kyle Kuzma has spent more time handling the ball out of pick-and-rolls lately, which is something that Josh Hart and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have dabbled in.

The Lakers will likely test several ball handlers to try to figure out how to approach their attack.

2) Kuzmania is in swing

L.A. may not have much in terms of healthy point guards, but they do have the services of Kuzma, who has been on a tear.

Over his last six games, Kuzma has averaged 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 3-pointers.

With this surge, he has risen to second among rookies in three major categories: scoring, made 3’s and double-doubles.

Kuzma has been especially hot from inside the arc during his current streak, hitting two-thirds of his attempts from two-point distance.

The 22-year-old’s shot arsenal has really shone through lately, breaking out advanced moves like hook shots, Eurosteps and turnaround fadeaways.

3) Season series is on the line

The Lakers have taken two of their first three matchups with Sacramento this season, meaning they can take the series with a win here.

While the Lakers have been swamped by injuries, the Kings have dropped four straight despite a relatively healthy roster.

Sacramento plays at a slow pace and scores the league’s second-fewest points. On the second night of a back-to-back, it will have to sharpen up several areas in a hurry in order to split the series.

The Lakers will need to be on guard against veteran Zach Randolph’s low-post presence, as well as shooters Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic dotting the perimeter.

Injury Report

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion) is doubtful. Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Kings: Iman Shumpert (post-surgical left knee rehabilitation and left plantar fasciitis) and Harry Giles (bi-lateral knee rehabilitation) are out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes in L.A. NBA TV nationally

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: White Association

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

