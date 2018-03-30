Lakers Rally From 20-Point Hole, But Fall in OT

Against most defenders, it would have been a clean look at a go-ahead 3-pointer. But Giannis Antetokounmpo is one-of-a-kind.

Trailing by two in overtime, Kyle Kuzma received a screen from Julius Randle and pulled up for the potentially lead-taking shot.

But Antetokounmpo and his 7-foot-3 wingspan recovered and successfully contested the shot, keeping Milwaukee on its path to a 124-122 win.

It was an anticlimactic finale for the Lakers, who trailed by as many as 20 points against a Bucks squad led by Eric Bledsoe, who went volcanic for 39 points, seven 3-pointers, six assists and four steals.

He was flanked by similarly hot scorers, as Khris Middleton hung up 28 points while Antetokounmpo had his way with 27 points — 11 at the free throw line — and 16 rebounds.

Milwaukee (41-35) road its trio to a 14-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter. But the Lakers (33-42) unexpectedly countered with a pair of players who have spent nearly as much time in the G League this season as the NBA: Ivica Zubac and Alex Caruso.

They roared out on a 21-7 run to start the final frame of regulation, tying the game with six minutes left.

“I want to (give) credit to the second unit,” Kuzma said. “That’s the whole reason we had the opportunity to win. The first unit, we didn’t play too hard. We didn’t play together.”

Zubac provided the adrenaline, scoring a dozen of his 16 points in the fourth by shooting 5-of-5 from the field.

Many of his looks were set up by Caruso, who finished with six points and six assists, but was essential in running the offense for the entirety of the fourth quarter and overtime.

Alex Caruso has a red-eye flight to join the @SouthBayLakers in OKC for tomorrow’s playoff game.



— Joey Ramirez March 31, 2018

It’s not like the Lakers had a ton of options at the guard positions.

Lonzo Ball sat due to a knee contusion. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was ejected in the second quarter. Brandon Ingram (who started at point guard for Ball) left in overtime with a neck contusion.

But the Lakers did have Caruso and Josh Hart, as the latter provided 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first game since missing a month due to a fractured hand.

The start of overtime was like much of the game, as the Bucks took immediate control, scoring the first nine points of the extra period.

But Kuzma still had energy on a night when he played 46 minutes. He hit a couple free throws, assisted on a Hart layup and provided a fast-break layup of his own.

Julius Randle added two free throws, Antetokounmpo countered with one and the Lakers trailed by two points with 16 seconds left.

Naturally, they went back to Kuzma — who dominated with 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

But Antetokounmpo’s defensive recovery altered Kuzma’s shot enough to have it bounce harmlessly off the backboard.

Kuzma admitted that he “probably” could have probed inside the paint for a higher-percentage shot, “but we came back from 20. Just wanted to go for the win.”

Kyle Kuzma finished with 27 points, 12 boards, and 6 assists tonight against Milwaukee.

Notes

The Lakers shot 51.1 percent from the field, but just 8-of-27 on 3-pointers. … L.A. significantly outscored Milwaukee in the paint (72-60) and on second chances (21-11). … Brook Lopez (20 points, 9-of-14 field goals) and Julius Randle (18 points, 10 rebounds) had productive nights. … A crowd of 18,997 sold out Staples Center.