Lakers vs. Bucks: 3 Things to Know (3/30/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

1) Two key guards are on the fence

The good news: Josh Hart (fractured hand) might make his return from a monthlong injury absence. The bad news: Lonzo Ball (knee contusion) might miss this game.

Both rookie guards are listed as questionable, as the Lakers look to get back to (nearly) full strength for the first time in a while.

The Lakers have certainly missed Hart’s blend of shooting, rebounding and defense. Currently, the Villanova product ranks third among rookies in 3-point percentage (39.7). It will have to be seen how much his swollen non-shooting hand affects his stroke (if at all).

Meanwhile, Ball is already showing to be elite in two major statistical categories. In his first season, he ranks eighth in the NBA in assists (7.2) and 10th in steals (1.69). Like Hart, he has also been a productive defender and rebounder, so the Lakers would like to avoid playing without him for the remainder of the season.

2) B.I. returned at the right time

With Ball’s status uncertain and Isaiah Thomas’ season ended due to hip surgery, the Lakers will likely need to lean on Brandon Ingram.

One of the Lakers’ biggest developments this year has been Ingram’s ability to successfully run point — something he has done both with the starters and second unit.

Since first given the opportunity to start at point guard two months ago, the natural small forward has averaged a healthy 5.4 assists per game, showing a better understanding for pushing the pace and making reads.

The Lakers could have really been in trouble if Ingram — who missed a month due to a groin strain — wasn’t able to return to the rotation on Wednesday.

Ball’s status will have to be figured out, but with Thomas sidelined, Ingram, Alex Caruso and Tyler Ennis will be called upon to direct the offense when Lonzo sits.

3) Bucks have the talent to make some noise

Milwaukee is currently slated for the Eastern Conference’s eight seed, but it has more talent than many of the teams ahead of it.

The chief example is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the First Team All-NBA candidate who just dropped 32 points in a win over defending-champion Golden State on Thursday.

“Greek Freak” does everything for the Bucks, ranking fourth in the NBA in scoring (27.3) and points in the paint (15.9) thanks to his uncontainable driving ability. He is also second in made free throws (6.6) and top 10 in rebounds (9.9) and blocks (1.46).

He is joined by one of the best shooters in the game, Khris Middleton, who is particularly elite from mid-range. Plus, Eric Bledsoe is a threat on both sides of the ball, given his gift for slashing and his status as third in the NBA in steals (2.01).

Bledsoe and Antetokounmpo lead a ball-hawking defense that ranks second in forced turnovers (15.5) and third in points scored off them (18.2). The Lakers will need to maintain their composure to come out on top.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brandon Ingram (left groin strain) and Brook Lopez (back tightness) are probable. Lonzo Ball (left knee contusion) and Josh Hart (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture) are questionable. Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon (left quad tendon injury) and Thon Maker (right ankle sprain) are TBD. Matthew Dellavedova (right ankle sprain) is out.

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Black City

Location: STAPLES Center — Los Angeles, California

Click here to view game notes for this contest.