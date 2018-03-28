Lakers' Frontcourt Fuels Victory in Return to L.A.

It took a 13-point deficit for the Lakers to wake up and take control of the game, but they did just that.

Buckets from the frontcourt and defense across the roster allowed L.A. to close the game on a 42-19 run and defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 103-93.

Starting big men Brook Lopez and Julius Randle fueled the Lakers’ success down low.

The Mavericks didn’t have a defender who could handle Lopez in the post, as he put up a game-high 22 points.

Randle, meanwhile, tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds, reaching that benchmark for the eighth time in nine games.

“They carved us up early, the first couple of possessions,” Dirk Nowitzki said of Lopez and Randle. “And then we went straight trap on both of them. That’s how good they are. That’s how physical and big they are.”

The Mavs’ double teams worked for a while, but eventually that aggressiveness turned on them. Lopez, in particular, kept cool under pressure, handing out four assists and several hockey assists that led to buckets later in the possession.

“When we can play inside out we’re a better shooting team (and) we’re more dangerous than when we just move the ball around the perimeter,” coach Luke Walton said. “(Lopez) did a nice job of establishing himself down there on the block.”

Brook Lopez has just one assist tonight, but his passing has been great.



He’s racked up hockey assists since they began double-teaming him pic.twitter.com/kSVgt2llOP — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 29, 2018

Lopez was hot early, scoring 13 points in the first quarter alone. Randle kept his production steady for most of the night, snowballing into a another big night against his hometown team.

In four games against the Mavericks this year, Randle averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 66.0 percent from the field.

“The guy is from Plano,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle said. “I guess he takes it personal or something against a team from Dallas. He’s a good player and he’s taken a quantum leap this year with his overall play. I’m impressed.”

Carlisle also highlighted the play of Kyle Kuzma, who was essential down the stretch with 10 of his 18 points coming in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers (33-41) trailed late in the third, 74-61, before seizing the lead with 16 unanswered points (half of which were scored by Lopez and Randle).

After taking a one-point edge into the fourth, the Lakers buried the Mavericks (23-52), who sat all of their starters in the final period and shot just 4-of-18.

“The first half we didn’t really do a good job of bringing energy and defending,” Kuzma said. “We picked it up in the second half and that really helped us.”

"We won and kept them under . Happy birthday, Coach!" pic.twitter.com/22gDcZB292 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 29, 2018

Notes

Lonzo Ball (eight points, five assists) left the game in the third quarter after sustaining a knee contusion. … Brandon Ingram had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists in his return from a monthlong injury stead. … The Lakers outscored the Mavericks in the paint, 46-30. … A sold-out crowd of 18,997 — including J. Cole and Lily Collins — filled Staples Center following a nine-day road trip.