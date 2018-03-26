Lakers at Pistons: 3 Things to Know (3/26/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers close out their road trip against the Detroit Pistons.

1) Kuz Control is in effect

Kyle Kuzma has scored more than 20 points in three straight games, including a fourth-quarter takeover in Saturday’s win over Memphis.

During that last appearance, the 22-year-old put up 25 points — 15 of which came in the final frame alone — to rally his team to victory.

Much of Kuzma’s impressive rookie season has stemmed from his deep arsenal of scoring techniques.

From his trademark hook shot to his 3-point stroke, Kuzma has shown an ability to score efficiently from just about everywhere on the floor.

But he splashed in something new against the Grizzlies, as the Lakers let him handle the ball in pick-and-rolls to seal the game. This hasn’t been a strength of Kuzma’s this year, but he delivered in Memphis, acing an opportunity seldom given to rookie power forwards.

Lakers closed out the Grizzlies by having Kyle Kuzma work out of pick-and-rolls — a unique opportunity for a rookie power forward.



This included the dagger, when he got the switch he wanted and rose up for the game-sealing 3-pointer.



: https://t.co/R89Y0YxF9E pic.twitter.com/EDwG28IWkE — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) March 25, 2018

2) It’s KCP’s homecoming

Kuzma — a native of Flint, Michigan — is sure to have plenty of family and friends in the building, which is something that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can relate to.

It will be KCP’s first game in Detroit as a visitor, having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pistons, who drafted him eighth overall back in 2013.

Fortunately for Caldwell-Pope, he is making this visit in the midst of his hottest stretch of the season.

Since the All-Star Break, KCP has knocked down 3.3 3-pointers per game — sixth-most in the NBA over that stretch. His efficiency has been even better than his volume, as his 50-of-102 clip from downtown (49.0 percent) leads all players who have taken at least 70 attempts since the break.

KCP caught fire tonight, finishing with a team-high 28 points after shooting a perfect 5-5 from behind the arc in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/LOPyEnPJkk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2018

3) Every game is a must-win for Detroit

The Pistons went all in on the playoffs this season by trading for Blake Griffin, but that gamble looks like it may not pay off.

With only nine games remaining in its season, Detroit is 5 1/2 games back of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leaving almost no margin for error.

In addition to their heightened focus, the Pistons also have plenty of talent.

Andre Drummond earned his All-Star selection this year by leading the entire NBA in rebounds (15.9), while also serving as one of the NBA’s best screeners, shot blockers and rim-divers.

Griffin has been the focal point of Detroit’s passing, while the Pistons also have a corps of 3-point shooters in Reggie Bullock, Anthony Tolliver and Luke Kennard.

Plus, they play much better at home (22-14), while the Lakers are shorthanded at the end of their five-game road trip.

Injury Report

Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (sprained right ankle), Brook Lopez (back tightness) and Channing Frye (appendectomy) are probable. Brandon Ingram (left groin strain), Isaiah Thomas (sore right hip), Josh Hart (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture) and Luol Deng (sprained left ankle) are out.

Pistons: Jon Leuer (left ankle surgery) is out.

Tip-Off: 4 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, Michigan

Click here to view game notes for this contest.