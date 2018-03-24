Lakers at Grizzlies: 3 Things to Know (3/24/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers pay a visit to the Memphis Grizzlies.

1) It’s a big man’s world

Over the Lakers’ last eight game, their starting bigs — Julius Randle and Brook Lopez — have carried the offensive load.

Randle has played like a bonafide star during this stretch, averaging 22.9 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field. He has been excellent at attacking the basket, whether that’s via pick-and-rolls, post ups or dribble drives.

Lopez, meanwhile, has looked like his old self during this stretch, putting up 22.4 points on 60.5 percent shooting, and hitting 2.1 3-pointers per game on a 45.9 percent clip.

In contrast to most of the season, Lopez has relied on his post play to get into rhythm before beginning to fire from beyond the arc. In the past, he has gone straight to the deep ball and been used mostly as a floor-spacer.

With the Grizzlies’ defense in disarray, look for the Lakers to let their bigs go to work down low.

2) Lonzo is simultaneously hot and cold

In the final three minutes of Thursday’s loss to New Orleans, Lonzo Ball had three open 3-point opportunities that could have tipped the game in L.A.’s favor. However, he missed each look and is now firmly in a shooting slump.

In his last seven games, the 20-year-old has hit just 25.3 percent from the field and 7-of-48 on triples. Ball has shown to be a streaky shooter in year one, as his previous 17 contests saw him shoot 43.6 and 42.9 percent, respectively.

In spite of his currently low clip, Ball has remained an effective, vital part of the Lakers’ operation thanks to an all-around game that keeps him involved when his shot isn’t falling.

During this aforementioned seven-game slump, Ball is also averaging 7.4 points, 8.4 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Ball may not be knocking down shots like he has been, but he’s getting quality attempts and still making waves in other areas.

3) Memphis is reeling

Only five teams in NBA history have suffered worse losses than the 61-point beatdown that the Grizzlies received from Charlotte on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Memphis, this game wasn’t exactly an outlier, as the Grizz have now lost 22 of their last 23 games.

The offense has been worst in the league during this span, ranking last in scoring, field goal percentage and turnovers committed.

However, the Lakers cannot assume victory, even against a team that has won just one game in seven weeks.

The Grizzlies have already beaten L.A. in back-to-back games, and will take the season series with another victory here. Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans are legitimate scorers who can snap their team out of its offensive funk, and the Lakers’ defense yielded 128 points in their last game.

Injury Report

Lakers: Brook Lopez (back tightness) and Channing Frye (appendectomy) are probable. Brandon Ingram (left groin strain) and Josh Hart (left hand fourth metacarpal fracture) are out.

Grizzlies: Andrew Harrison (right wrist) is questionable. Mike Conley (left heel) and Ivan Rabb (right heel) are out.

Tip-Off: 5 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Purple Statement

Location: FedExForum — Memphis, Tennessee

Click here to view game notes for this contest.