Lakers Come Up Short in High-Scoring Affair

Lonzo Ball didn’t shrink from the moment, but he also didn’t seize it.

Three times in the final minutes of a 128-125 loss to New Orleans, the Lakers’ point guard found himself wide open for a 3-pointer. Three times his shot wouldn’t fall through the net.

“The shots I’m getting, I like them, been hitting them my whole life,” Ball said. “I’m a little frustrated they’re not going in though.”

The Pelicans strategically dared Ball — who went just 2-of-15 from the field and 1-of-12 on 3’s — to shoot, and their gambit paid off.

Ball has slumped over his past seven games, hitting just seven of his 48 3-point attempts. But his coach had no issue with him taking those clutch shots.

“I want him taking it,” Luke Walton said. “I want a point guard that’s got the courage to step up and take those, even after missing a few. None of those were forced. They were open 3’s in rhythm. We believe in what he’s gonna do for us in our future.”

Ball has shown to be a capable shooter at times in his rookie season, making 42.9 percent of his 3’s over the 17 games before this current slump.

That surge included a win over San Antonio that saw Ball knock down three triples in crunch time.

“He won that game by hitting three straight 3’s,” Walton said. “He’s very capable of doing it. He’s not a selfish player, but I’m happy he continued to show the courage that it takes to succeed in this league.”

Aside from his frigid shooting, Ball was a key factor in a hot night for the Lakers’ offense, tallying six points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

In order to try and regain his rhythm, he plans to watch film, specifically critiquing his footwork and follow-through on 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, it was a polar opposite night for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who tied his career-high of eight triples on his way to a team-high 28 points.

KCP hit all five of his deep shots in the first quarter and needed only 11 attempts on the night.

KCP caught fire tonight, finishing with a team-high 28 points after shooting a perfect 5-5 from behind the arc in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/LOPyEnPJkk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 23, 2018

With Caldwell-Pope leading the way, the Lakers (31-40) splashed a season-high-tying 17 3-pointers — six more than the Pelicans (43-30).

But New Orleans absolutely gashed its visitors down low.

“We gave up 80 points in our paint — that’s insane — to a team that’s played three straight nights,” Walton said.

MVP candidate Anthony Davis (33 points) was uncontainable on post ups and pick-and-rolls, while point guards Jrue Holiday (26 points) and Rajon Rondo (24 points, 10 assists) constantly attacked the rim.

Rondo — a Lakers foe from the 2008 and 2010 NBA Finals — lifted his team past his career-long adversary late in the game.

L.A. led by four with 2:30 left and double teamed Davis, who kicked out to Rondo. A subpar 3-point shooter, Rondo’s attempt was true this time, and he added a driving layup to take the lead.

Ball missed a wide-open trey, but the Lakers got a stop. However, the rookie missed again on the next trip, and Caldwell-Pope turned the ball over on L.A.’s final possession.