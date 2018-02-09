Popcorn Machine: Big Move at Trade Deadline

The Lakers made a huge move at the trade deadline, acquiring Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick from Cleveland in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez broke down what the trade means for the rest of the season and longterm future. They break down all the details, from how Thomas and Lonzo Ball fit alongside each other to what this means for the Lakers’ cap space.

