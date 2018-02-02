Lakers at Nets: 3 Things to Know (2/2/18)

Here is what you need to know before the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

1) Larry’s ready to fly

It’s official: Larry Nance Jr. is bringing his high-flying act to the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

The third-year pro is following in his father’s path, as Larry Nance Sr. was the winner of the original contest back in 1984.

Nance Jr. leads his team in dunks, but the quality has been a lot more impressive than the quantity.

In his short time in the NBA, Larry has put together a nice poster collection of players he has dunked on — from Kevin Durant to current teammate Brook Lopez.

2) It’s Brook’s homecoming

Speaking of Lopez, the leading scorer in Nets history is returning to Brooklyn for the first time as a visitor.

Lopez’s nine-year tenure with the Nets saw him rack up the most points and blocks in the franchise’s existence, while taking part in the team’s move from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

The big man’s best game of the year came at his former club’s expense back in November, as he went off for 34 points, 10 rebounds and six 3-pointers to lead the Lakers to victory in L.A.

The purple and gold will hope for a similar performance from Lopez, who has been held to single-digit scoring in seven of his last 10 games.

3) Lakers need a bounce-back performance

The Lakers are coming off perhaps their most frustrating loss of the season, falling to a last-place Orlando team by 22.

L.A. cannot afford to overlook another opponent, as the Nets have enough talent to direct the game in their direction.

Los Angeles native Spencer Dinwiddie has exceeded expectations as the team’s point guard, and is coming off a 27-point game in Wednesday’s win over Philadelphia.

Rookie Jarrett Allen has been effective in the paint and on the boards of late, and the Nets have an affinity for scoring on slashes to the basket and drive-and-kick opportunities.

Plus, former Laker D’Angelo Russell — who had 22 points in 17 minutes last game — cannot be allowed to have a big night.

Injury Report

Lakers: Lonzo Ball (sore left knee) is out.

Nets: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (right groin strain) and Jeremy Lin (ruptured patellar tendon) are out. Caris LeVert (sore left groin) is probable.

Tip-Off: 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum Deportes

Radio: 710 ESPN and 1330 KWKW

Unis: Gold Icon

Location: Barclays Center — Brooklyn, New York

