Lakers Introduce Lore Series

The Lakers and Nike Introduce the Lore Series.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Nike have created the Lore Series, which will feature a new City Edition uniform each season designed by a Lakers legend and only worn for that season.

This season’s City Edition uniform, designed by Kobe Bryant, is the first edition of the Lore Series and will be replaced with a new design by another Lakers legend and will be unveiled next season.

Future seasons will have new designs for the Lore Series from Lakers legends from throughout the organization’s storied history.

