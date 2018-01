The Lakers have defended their court in back-to-back games, and are now looking to close out the season’s longest homestand with a win over the Spurs.

Lakers.com’s Mike Trudell and Joey Ramirez break down the areas where the Lakers have found success, including Lonzo Ball’s all-encompassing game, a renewed defensive focus and development from Brandon Ingram.

You can also subscribe to the Popcorn Machine via iTunes.