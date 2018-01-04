NBA 2018 All-Star Events Tickets

Tickets are now available for an expanded lineup of NBA All-Star 2018 fan events taking place Friday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 18 in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now on NBATickets.com and start at just $10.

Tipping off the weekend’s events on Friday, Feb. 16 for the first time, the NBA will offer fans the chance to see the league’s top first and second-year players prepare for that evening’s showcase with the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars Practice at Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) at 9:30 a.m. PT. Later that day, some of the biggest stars from film, television, music and sports will take the court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles at 4 p.m. PT at Verizon Up Arena at LACC. To close out the night, Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars will take place at STAPLES Center at 6 p.m. PT.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 fans will get to witness the entire NBA All-Star squad train for Sunday’s game during the NBA All-Star Practice at Verizon Up Arena at LACC at 11 a.m. PT.

The league will also host the NBA G League International Challenge presented by Kumho Tire on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Verizon Up Arena at LACC, in which the Mexican National Team will compete against stars from the NBA G League – the NBA’s official minor league.

Offering even more ways for fans to get in on the NBA All-Star action, NBA Crossover at The Majestic Downtown will be open Fri., Feb. 16 through Sun., Feb. 18 and escort visitors through a narrative that brings to life the music, fashion, art, technology and entertainment that surround today’s game. Fans will have the unique opportunity to engage with the league through customized activations including virtual reality experiences, apparel customization, art and memorabilia displays, photos with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and panel discussions with NBA players and talent. To pre-register for access to the free event, visit NBAEvents.com.