Kyle Kuzma is a man on a mission, having reset his career-high in scoring in back-to-back games.

Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez and Rodrigo Azurmendi discuss Kuzma’s ever-expanding arsenal of offensive moves and what the rookie can add in the future.

Plus they take a look at how the Lakers are changing their approach to 3-pointers and what give their next opponent, the Nuggets, such a potent offense.