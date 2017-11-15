Popcorn Machine: Top Rookies Clash in Lakers-Sixers

As two of the NBA’s premier young teams prepare to battle, Lakers.com’s Joey Ramirez and Spectrum SportsNet’s Chris McGee hop on the podcast to preview Lakers-Sixers.

The two roll through an array of topics, from Jordan Clarkson’s reliable offense and Philly’s loaded roster to Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma’s standing in the Rookie of the Year race.

