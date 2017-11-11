Popcorn Machine: Lakers Set to Battle Giannis' Bucks

The Lakers have a huge challenge ahead of them, as they take on the NBA’s scoring leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on his home floor.

Host Joey Ramirez chats with Mike Trudell in Milwaukee about the Lakers’ defensive success and need for shooting, while scouting the “Greek Freak” and new Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe.

Plus, in honor of the Lakers’ final game at Bradley Center, they look back on Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol’s classic performance in Milwaukee.

